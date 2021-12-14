Overview of Dr. Arsalan Shahzad, MD

Dr. Arsalan Shahzad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - New Brunswick, NJ|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Shahzad works at Acclaimed Heart and Vascular Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.