Overview

Dr. Arsen Hovanesyan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Hovanesyan works at Honest Cardiology, Inc. in Glendale, CA with other offices in Montrose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.