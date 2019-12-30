See All Cardiologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Arsen Hovanesyan, MD

Cardiology
3.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arsen Hovanesyan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Hovanesyan works at Honest Cardiology, Inc. in Glendale, CA with other offices in Montrose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Honest Cardiology, Inc.
    1505 Wilson Ter Ste 320, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 484-8878
  2. 2
    Honest Cardiology Inc.
    2525 Honolulu Ave, Montrose, CA 91020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 484-8878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • LACare
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Arsen Hovanesyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801011085
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor / UCLA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arsen Hovanesyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hovanesyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hovanesyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hovanesyan has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hovanesyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovanesyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovanesyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hovanesyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hovanesyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

