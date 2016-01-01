See All Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Mineola, NY
Dr. Arsenia Asuncion, MD

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arsenia Asuncion, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from West Visayas State University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Asuncion works at NYU Langone Pediatric Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Winthrop University Hospital
    259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Blood Oxygen Level
Asthma
Acidosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Arsenia Asuncion, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1750479036
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • West Visayas State University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asuncion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asuncion works at NYU Langone Pediatric Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Asuncion’s profile.

    Dr. Asuncion has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asuncion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asuncion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asuncion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

