Overview of Dr. Arshad Iqbal, MD

Dr. Arshad Iqbal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and South County Hospital.



Dr. Iqbal works at Arshad Iqbal MD Inc in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.