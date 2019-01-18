See All Podiatrists in Munster, IN
Podiatry
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Munster, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Arshad Khan, DPM

Dr. Arshad Khan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Munster, IN. 

Dr. Khan works at Orthopaedic Specialists Of Northwest Indiana in Munster, IN with other offices in Shenandoah, TX, Huntsville, TX and Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana PC
    730 45th St, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 924-3300
  2. 2
    111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 245, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 647-0202
  3. 3
    Rhubarb P.l.l.c.
    116 Medical Park Ln Ste C, Huntsville, TX 77340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 277-7101
  4. 4
    Beaumont
    6025 Metropolitan Dr Ste 205, Beaumont, TX 77706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 234-7088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Southeast Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 18, 2019
    Great personality and is very proactive. He did a great job reconstructing my ankle and takes the time to explain things to me in layman's terms. Would highly recommend.
    About Dr. Arshad Khan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114977907
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arshad Khan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

