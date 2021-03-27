Dr. Khanani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arshad Khanani, MD
Overview of Dr. Arshad Khanani, MD
Dr. Arshad Khanani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Khanani works at
Dr. Khanani's Office Locations
Reno Office950 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 329-0286
Northern Nevada Medical Center2375 E Prater Way Fl 4, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 329-0286
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khanani and his staff are great. They always allow me to feel like family, not just a patient. I started seeing Dr. Khanani when I lost my vision (a very terrifying time). He and his staff made me feel in good safe . That kind od security keeps me going to my appointments and keep a positive outlook. I feel that is what has helped me to regain a good portion of my sight. There aren't enough words to express my appreciation.
About Dr. Arshad Khanani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1295929511
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanani has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Blind Hypertensive Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.