Dr. Arshad Malik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The Aga Khan University Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Malik works at Matthew Eidem, MD in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.