Dr. Arshad Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arshad Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arshad Malik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The Aga Khan University Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Associates of Texas3242 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 867-0019Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Preston Crossing Endoscopy Center3500 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
I get off track sometimes, but he is an expert at guiding me back. He picks up on what I say and follows through. He is polite, up beat and has a great smile. He is very knowledgable about his speciality. I am grateful to have found him.
About Dr. Arshad Malik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1225090269
Education & Certifications
- Hepatology|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- U Of T Affiliated Hosp Houston
- U TX|University Of Texas At Houston Program
- The Aga Khan University Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Hindi and Urdu.
172 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.