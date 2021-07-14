See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in West Hartford, CT
Dr. Arshad Quadri, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small West Hartford, CT
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arshad Quadri, MD

Dr. Arshad Quadri, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from L. N. MITHILA UNIVERSITY / DR. S. M. NAQUI IMAM MEDICAL & DENTAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Quadri works at Cardiac and Thoracic Surgical Associates LLC in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quadri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac and Thoracic Surgical Associates LLC
    345 N Main St Fl 1, West Hartford, CT 06117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 244-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2021
    I have seen him at Hartford Hospital
    Charmaine Daley — Jul 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arshad Quadri, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942292057
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • L. N. MITHILA UNIVERSITY / DR. S. M. NAQUI IMAM MEDICAL & DENTAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arshad Quadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quadri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quadri works at Cardiac and Thoracic Surgical Associates LLC in West Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Quadri’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Quadri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quadri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

