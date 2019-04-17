Dr. Naalbandian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arsham Naalbandian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arsham Naalbandian, MD
Dr. Arsham Naalbandian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Byrd Regional Hospital, Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Naalbandian's Office Locations
1
Mohamed R Hajmurad - MD1010 Bayou Trace Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 473-8304
Hospital Affiliations
- Byrd Regional Hospital
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naalbandian and his staff is great. I got an appointment within 2 days of insurance approval. He will take the time to talk to you and address your concerns. The EMG, was not near as bad as I thought it was going to be. I would highly recommend the Alexandria Neuro Center to anyone needing a neurologist. The are both great guys.
About Dr. Arsham Naalbandian, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1649264334
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Naalbandian works at
