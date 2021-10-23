Dr. Arsham Sheybani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheybani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arsham Sheybani, MD
Overview of Dr. Arsham Sheybani, MD
Dr. Arsham Sheybani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheybani's Office Locations
- 1 450 N New Ballas Rd Ste 260, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 362-3937
Barnes-jewish Hospital4901 Forest Park Ave Fl 6, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 362-3937
Washington University School of Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheybani did a Goniotomy and repositioning of the lens. The care was excellent. He is kind, thorough, and an excellent surgeon. He took the time to discuss procedures and possible outcomes. Don't know if I have met a more considerate and attentive physician. It would have been better to have had an appointment sooner so the healing could start but then again, he has a very busy schedule. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Arsham Sheybani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1487817995
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
