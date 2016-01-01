Overview of Dr. Arshi Quadeer, MD

Dr. Arshi Quadeer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Hillcrest Hospital South.



Dr. Quadeer works at Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.