Dr. Arslan Kahloon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arslan Kahloon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Kahloon works at
Locations
Academic Gastroenterology979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4830
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-3674
Tennessee River Physicians Pllc1751 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-4830
Erlanger North Cleveland Clinic Adult Cardiology4312 Holiday Inn Express Way NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 778-4830
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Kahloon. I have been seeing him for about 6 years now. He is polite & understanding. He doesn't get offended if you ask for a 2nd opinion & isn't a know it all. He explains things well & is very empathetic towards his patients. He also stays up to date on the latest research. His office staff is friendly & courteous. And he typically runs on time. Most appointments with him take less than an hour. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Arslan Kahloon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801025440
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahloon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahloon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahloon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahloon has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahloon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahloon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahloon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahloon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahloon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.