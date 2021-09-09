Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Snyder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Snyder, MD
Dr. Arthur Snyder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Snyder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Snyder's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Associates of N. Mex.1255 HILLRISE CIR, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 532-5934
Hospital Affiliations
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?
Dr Snyder is amazing. I wish there were many more like him here. Outstanding physician!
About Dr. Arthur Snyder, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1629079710
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.