Dr. Art Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Art Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. Art Yu, MD
Dr. Art Yu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley.
Dr. Yu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
-
1
Rejuvenexx Inc.59 Las Tunas Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 285-0508
Hospital Affiliations
- Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
Premier Cosmetic is a great one-stop-shop which I personally am grateful for. They do all services well and they also provide a lot of services from non-surgical to surgical to facials, lasers, and injections. I've done the PRP Facial, I do CoolSculpting as well as botox. Staff is great and the Dr. is very honest and great too!
About Dr. Art Yu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1982675385
Education & Certifications
- Shanghai School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.