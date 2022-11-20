Overview

Dr. Arta Farshidi is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Farshidi works at Dr. Arta Farshidi,MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.