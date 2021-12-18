Dr. Artelio Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Artelio Watson, MD
Overview of Dr. Artelio Watson, MD
Dr. Artelio Watson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
-
1
Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital1401 S California Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 522-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
Dr Watsons patients are treated very well! He shows respect and privacy is a must! He listens to details before deciding treatment that is suitable to assist patients with their aches and pains, in which Id like to thank him personally!!
About Dr. Artelio Watson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1760590889
Education & Certifications
- Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School|Schwab Rehab Hospital and Care Netwo
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.