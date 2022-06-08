Dr. Artem Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Artem Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Artem Kaplan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Locations
Clinical Neurophysiology1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very reasonable wait time. Excellent MD: He listens carefully, takes abundant notes, and tests extensively. As someone who - unfortunately - spends a lot of time at doctors, I can say this is so far one of the best practices I have ever seen. The front desk staff is pleasant, and eager to assist in anything they can. My visit admin was Tracy and she is the Queen of Front desk staff - and I have seen A LOT of them!! Thank you very much Tracy!
About Dr. Artem Kaplan, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Med Ctr
- Northshore University Health System
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.