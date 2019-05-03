Overview

Dr. Artemio Perez, DO is an Adult Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Adult Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at Hill Health in Oakland, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.