Dr. Artemio Perez, DO

Adult Medicine
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Artemio Perez, DO is an Adult Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Adult Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Perez works at Hill Health in Oakland, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hill Health Inc. A Medical Corporation
    3300 Webster St Ste 1000, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 271-4400
  2. 2
    BASS Medical Group
    2637 Shadelands Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 962-9120
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:30am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Chronic Pain
Dyslipidemia
Cough
Chronic Pain
Dyslipidemia

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 03, 2019
    Great doctor and diagnostician! He takes his time with patients and is very caring and personable. A great doctor like him is so hard to find these days.
    Maurice L. in CA, CA — May 03, 2019
    About Dr. Artemio Perez, DO

    Specialties
    • Adult Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821299926
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Overlook Hospital
    Residency
    • Peninsula Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Peninsula Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Artemio Perez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

