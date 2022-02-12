Overview of Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD

Dr. Artemus Flagg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Highland Community Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Flagg works at Bayou Pain & Spine, LLC in Slidell, LA with other offices in Covington, LA and Denham Springs, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.