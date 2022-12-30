Dr. Arth Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arth Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arth Patel, MD
Dr. Arth Patel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
NYP-Queens Orthopedics7206 Northern Blvd # 2, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (866) 670-6824
Princeton Spine Joint Center256 Bunn Dr Ste B, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 454-0760Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:45am - 3:45pm
Upswing Health (Telehealth Appointments Only)- Florida1110 Brickell Ave Ste 405, Miami, FL 33131 Directions (860) 259-4992
Upswing Health (Telehealth Appointments Only)- New York80 Broad St Ste 1401, New York, NY 10004 Directions (860) 259-4992Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
Upswing Health (Telehealth Appointments Only)- New Jersey101 Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 300, Roseland, NJ 07068 Directions (860) 259-4992
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered a catastrophic injury to my left ankle 35 years ago. until recently i was able to manage with the pain. Some months ago the pain became such that I was unable to sleep without taking pain medication. Dr. Patel had imagery done, performed an examination and explained the options available to me. Although there are surgical options Dr. Patel recommended beginning with a cortisone shot in the ankle joint. The shot was guided by ultrasound image and was completed very professionally with minimum pain. It has been several months and the pain has subsided to a level I have not experienced in many years, which is to say, I have no difficulty sleeping without pain medication and I am able to perform all the activities in my daily life with minimal pain. I will be following up with Dr. Patel and I am confident he will be able to address my condition and keep the pain at bay for many years to come.
About Dr. Arth Patel, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1992117162
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Health Network Primary Care Sports Medicine
- University Of Connecticut Family Medicine Residency
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- City College of New York - Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.