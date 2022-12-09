Dr. Arthi Kumaravel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumaravel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthi Kumaravel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BHARATHIAR UNIVERSITY / PSG INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Ameripath Texas Lp At Gant900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr K always takes plenty of time with me. Never feels like she is rushed. Office felt a little chaotic because of the remodel going on but everyone was pleasant. No complaints here.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- BHARATHIAR UNIVERSITY / PSG INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kumaravel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumaravel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumaravel has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gallstones and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumaravel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumaravel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumaravel.
