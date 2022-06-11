Overview of Dr. Arthur Arand, MD

Dr. Arthur Arand, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati-College Of Med. and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Soin Medical Center, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and UC Health West Chester Hospital.



Dr. Arand works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.