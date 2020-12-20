Dr. Arthur Astorino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Astorino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Astorino, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Astorino, MD
Dr. Arthur Astorino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Astorino works at
Dr. Astorino's Office Locations
-
1
Astorino & Associates Eye Center1525 Superior Ave Ste 101, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 645-2250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Astorino?
Dr Astorino and staff has provided 3 cataract surgeries with impressive results. Everyone on staff is the best with kindness and understanding your needs. I would highly recommend this office to anyone seeking top quality eyecare, they are simply the best...
About Dr. Arthur Astorino, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912051103
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- St Joseph Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Astorino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Astorino accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Astorino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Astorino works at
Dr. Astorino has seen patients for Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Astorino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Astorino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Astorino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Astorino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Astorino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.