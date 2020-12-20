Overview of Dr. Arthur Astorino, MD

Dr. Arthur Astorino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Astorino works at Astorino and Associates Eye Center in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.