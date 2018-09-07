Dr. Arthur Atlas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atlas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Atlas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Atlas, MD
Dr. Arthur Atlas, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Atlas works at
Dr. Atlas' Office Locations
-
1
Morristown Medical Center55 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-4142
-
2
Respiratory Center for Children11 Overlook Rd Ste 230, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 971-4142
-
3
Pediatric Pulmonology194 State Route 31, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (973) 971-4142Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Pediatric Pulmonology579 Cranbury Rd Ste H, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (973) 971-4142
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atlas?
I took my 13 year old to see Dr. Atlas. The office staff was professional and got us in to see him in a timely manner. We have seen other pulmonologists and Dr. Atlas listened to us and educated us on what we should do if he had another asthma attack. It was the first time that a physician and staff sat down with us and helped us understand the importance of being compliant and following "doctors orders." Great experience from the initial call to visit.
About Dr. Arthur Atlas, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- 1578534376
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp-U Pittsburgh
- St Louis Chldns Hosp-Wash U, St Louis
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atlas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atlas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atlas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Atlas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atlas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atlas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atlas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.