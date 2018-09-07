Overview of Dr. Arthur Atlas, MD

Dr. Arthur Atlas, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Atlas works at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ, Flemington, NJ and East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.