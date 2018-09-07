See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Arthur Atlas, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
2.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arthur Atlas, MD

Dr. Arthur Atlas, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Atlas works at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ, Flemington, NJ and East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Atlas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Morristown Medical Center
    55 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-4142
  2. 2
    Respiratory Center for Children
    11 Overlook Rd Ste 230, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-4142
  3. 3
    Pediatric Pulmonology
    194 State Route 31, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-4142
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Pediatric Pulmonology
    579 Cranbury Rd Ste H, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-4142

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
High Triglycerides Chevron Icon
Hip Cancer Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 07, 2018
    I took my 13 year old to see Dr. Atlas. The office staff was professional and got us in to see him in a timely manner. We have seen other pulmonologists and Dr. Atlas listened to us and educated us on what we should do if he had another asthma attack. It was the first time that a physician and staff sat down with us and helped us understand the importance of being compliant and following "doctors orders." Great experience from the initial call to visit.
    Oldwick, NJ — Sep 07, 2018
    About Dr. Arthur Atlas, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    • English
    • 1578534376
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Hosp-U Pittsburgh
    • St Louis Chldns Hosp-Wash U, St Louis
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
