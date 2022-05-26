Dr. Arthur Baluyut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baluyut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Baluyut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Baluyut, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Locations
1
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
2
Northside Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center LLC8424 Naab Rd Ste 3G, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-7396
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baluyut?
Dr. Baluyut is fantastic! He spent so much time with my husband - really researching his symptoms when other GI docs just chalked it up to IBS. Dr. Baluyut got to the root of the issue and quickly got him to the right treatment. It's made a huge difference for his quality of life! The office staff is wonderful. We've been seeing Baluyut for a year, and the staff has gone above and beyond to help coordinate records, get answers quickly, and even find some ways to save us money. Love, love, love this office and so thankful for the quality care they provide!!
About Dr. Arthur Baluyut, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baluyut has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baluyut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baluyut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baluyut has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastroparesis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baluyut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Baluyut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baluyut.
