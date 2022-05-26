Overview

Dr. Arthur Baluyut, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.



Dr. Baluyut works at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gastroparesis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.