Overview

Dr. Arthur Barrie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Barrie works at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.