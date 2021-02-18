Dr. Arthur Barrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Barrie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Barrie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Barrie works at
Locations
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-8666
Upmc Magee-womens Hospital300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-2164
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Barrie as a new patient in November of 2020. I was referred by my sister. I could not have been more happier with Dr. Barrie. Spends as much time as you need with him and never felt rushed. His personality is A++ and explains everything to you in ways that you understand. I would definitely recommend this Physician to anybody that is looking for a new Gastroenterologist Doctor. You will not be disappointed!
About Dr. Arthur Barrie, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1578756128
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrie works at
Dr. Barrie has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.