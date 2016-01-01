See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lighthouse Point, FL
Dr. Arthur Bautista, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Arthur Bautista, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Bautista works at HOUSE CALLS OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Lighthouse Point, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Bautista's Office Locations

    House Calls of South Florida
    2261 NE 36th St Ste 2, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 (954) 786-9552

Bedsores
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Bedsores
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality

Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Alzheimer's Disease
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Medicare

    About Dr. Arthur Bautista, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1518995786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Rush-Presbyn-St Luke's Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    Cook Co Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Bautista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bautista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bautista works at HOUSE CALLS OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Lighthouse Point, FL.

    Dr. Bautista has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bautista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bautista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

