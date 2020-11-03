Dr. Arthur Berman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Berman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Berman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Berman works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Center for Gastroenterology8250 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 200, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 544-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
I have been most satisfied with the care and attention to detail experience with Dr. Berman. He has shown true concern and skill in his care for my physical and mental health consistently over many years. And on a personal level he is a very nice man to talk to, leaving you with a sense of comfort you are in good hands. A role model among his peers, I am sure.
About Dr. Arthur Berman, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, German
- 1730273236
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Washington and Jefferson College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Barrett's Esophagus and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berman speaks German.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.