Dr. A Bert Blackburn, MD
Overview of Dr. A Bert Blackburn, MD
Dr. A Bert Blackburn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
Dr. Bert Blackburn works at
Dr. Bert Blackburn's Office Locations
Advanced Center for Women's Health at Providence1733 Curie Dr Ste 300, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-3906
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and empathetic
About Dr. A Bert Blackburn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1619956455
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bert Blackburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bert Blackburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bert Blackburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bert Blackburn speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Bert Blackburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bert Blackburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bert Blackburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bert Blackburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.