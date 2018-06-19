Dr. Blasberg III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Blasberg III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Blasberg III, MD
Dr. Arthur Blasberg III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sandwich, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Blasberg III works at
Dr. Blasberg III's Office Locations
Woods Orthodontics P.c.441 ROUTE 130, Sandwich, MA 02563 Directions (508) 888-9853
Pmg Physician Associates PC139 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-9700
Plymouth Pediatric Associates148 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I don't know why a receptionist experience is affecting Dr. Blasberg's rating. He's a brilliant and compassionate doctor. Both my daughters have been with him since birth and he couldn't be more responsive to the concerns we have had over the years. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Arthur Blasberg III, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1346315066
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Blasberg III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blasberg III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blasberg III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blasberg III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blasberg III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blasberg III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.