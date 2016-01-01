Dr. Arthur Blumer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Blumer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Blumer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Blumer works at
Locations
-
1
Ct Rehabilitation & Spasticity Care LLC340 N Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 628-5767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blumer?
About Dr. Arthur Blumer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1588699235
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumer works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.