Dr. Bouier Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arthur Bouier Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Platinum Care Physicians PC27207 Lahser Rd Ste 250, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 967-3200
Partners in Wellness19750 Burt Rd, Detroit, MI 48219 Directions (313) 279-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Takes an interest in my lifestyle and eating habits in order to give me the best advice on my weight loss journey..
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Michigan State University
Dr. Bouier Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouier Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouier Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouier Jr.
