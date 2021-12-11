Dr. Arthur Brant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Brant, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Brant, MD
Dr. Arthur Brant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.
Dr. Brant works at
Dr. Brant's Office Locations
Arthur Michael Brant1700 3 St, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 773-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is so helpful Dr Brant is the best Very nice staff I trust Dr Brant he is very knowledgeable & thorough
About Dr. Arthur Brant, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1710990445
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Eye Inst
- U Pa
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brant accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brant.
