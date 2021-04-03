See All Rheumatologists in Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Arthur Brawer, MD

Rheumatology
4.6 (8)
Map Pin Small Long Branch, NJ
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arthur Brawer, MD

Dr. Arthur Brawer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Brawer works at ARTHUR E BRAWER, MD in Long Branch, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brawer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physical Therapy of Monmouth
    170 Morris Ave Ste B, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 870-3133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Arthur Brawer, MD

  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1467550657
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brawer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brawer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brawer works at ARTHUR E BRAWER, MD in Long Branch, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Brawer’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brawer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brawer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brawer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brawer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

