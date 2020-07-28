Dr. Arthur Burnett II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Burnett II, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Burnett II, MD
Dr. Arthur Burnett II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Urinary Incontinence and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett II's Office Locations
- 1 10803 Falls Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 616-7600
-
2
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-3986Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Johns Hopkins Hospital601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-6100Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burnett performed surgery on my father and I can't say enough good things about this him. He is polite, knowledgeable, returns emails/calls, and answered all questions. Hands down one of the best Dr.'s I've ever encountered.
About Dr. Arthur Burnett II, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992762165
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
