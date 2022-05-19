Overview

Dr. Arthur Cain, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Good Shepherd Medical Center, Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Cain works at Trios Care Center At Southridge in Kennewick, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.