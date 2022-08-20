Dr. Arthur Cambeiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cambeiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Cambeiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Cambeiro, MD
Dr. Arthur Cambeiro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Cambeiro works at
Dr. Cambeiro's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Facility3186 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 734-4100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Henderson Office2370 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 566-8300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Las Vegas Office8285 W Arby Ave Ste 275, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 734-8100
Child Neurology Specialists2821 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 735-1556
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a great surgeon BUT he’s rude I use to working with him as a surgical tech and I would tell him good morning and he would ignore me. He’s one of them doctors that thinks just because you are not a higher up you are nobody. I’ve also seen him get mad at other techs. He only like working with pretty girls as his techs .
About Dr. Arthur Cambeiro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University Of Southern California
Dr. Cambeiro works at
Dr. Cambeiro speaks Spanish.
