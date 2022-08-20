Overview of Dr. Arthur Cambeiro, MD

Dr. Arthur Cambeiro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Cambeiro works at SurgiSpa Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.