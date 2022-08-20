See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Super Profile

Dr. Arthur Cambeiro, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (20)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arthur Cambeiro, MD

Dr. Arthur Cambeiro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Cambeiro works at SurgiSpa Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cambeiro's Office Locations

    Plastic Surgery Facility
    3186 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 734-4100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Henderson Office
    2370 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 566-8300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Las Vegas Office
    8285 W Arby Ave Ste 275, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 734-8100
    Child Neurology Specialists
    2821 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 735-1556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Cosmetic Conditions
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Cosmetic Conditions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Former worker — Aug 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arthur Cambeiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871542548
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Cambeiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cambeiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cambeiro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cambeiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cambeiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cambeiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cambeiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cambeiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

