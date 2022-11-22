Overview

Dr. Arthur Carlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Carlin works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.