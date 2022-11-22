Dr. Arthur Carlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Carlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Carlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd Ste 800, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
-
2
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K8, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
-
3
Henry Ford Macomb Medical Pavilion16151 19 Mile Rd Ste 215, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (800) 436-7936
-
4
Henry Ford Medical Center - Farmington Road6530 Farmington Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 661-8230
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was okay. Dr. was good.
About Dr. Arthur Carlin, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871656496
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlin has seen patients for Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.