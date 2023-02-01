Dr. Arthur Carminucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carminucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Carminucci, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Carminucci, MD
Dr. Arthur Carminucci, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Carminucci works at
Dr. Carminucci's Office Locations
Summit Medical Group- Berkeley Heights Campus1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8770Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Summit Medical Group PA150 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (908) 277-8900
Summit Health Neurosurgery890 Mountain Ave # 2, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 988-4293
Summit Medical Group Neurosciences140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9890
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a little over two weeks post discectomy surgery and I’ve gone from being 100% bedridden to moving around with only minor soreness that I’m fully confident will go away. Dr. Carminucci did a great job at explaining my options and calmly walked me through the procedure on the day of surgery. The surgery itself was uneventful (at least from my perspective) and I woke up with my pain well managed and got the right medications and instructions to keep me comfortable the first few days after surgery. I have been suffering from herniated discs for 25 years and I’m hopeful that I once again get to experience what it’s like to be pain free!
About Dr. Arthur Carminucci, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1083957674
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carminucci has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carminucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carminucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carminucci works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Carminucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carminucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carminucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carminucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.