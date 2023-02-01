Overview of Dr. Arthur Carminucci, MD

Dr. Arthur Carminucci, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School



Dr. Carminucci works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ and New Providence, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.