Overview of Dr. Arthur Chou, MD

Dr. Arthur Chou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They completed their residency with University of California at Los Angeles



Dr. Chou works at Arthur Po-Fei Chou MD Inc in City of Industry, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA and Monterey Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.