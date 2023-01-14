Dr. Arthur Chou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Chou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Chou, MD
Dr. Arthur Chou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They completed their residency with University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Chou works at
Dr. Chou's Office Locations
City of Industry Office18575 Gale Ave Ste 295, City of Industry, CA 91748 Directions (626) 768-7373
Whittier Main Office9210 Colima Rd Ste 108, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (626) 768-7373Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 3 120 W Hellman Ave Ste 204, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Garfield Medical Center
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Allied Pacific IPA
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthCare Partners
- LACare
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chou is an honest surgeon that won’t operate unless you need it. He offered me pain management and PT then surgery. Very happy with surgical results. I am now pain free. Surgery can be scary but was the ultimate fix for me.
About Dr. Arthur Chou, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1174760607
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California
- Neurosurgery
