Dr. Arthur Clode, DPM
Overview of Dr. Arthur Clode, DPM
Dr. Arthur Clode, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Clode's Office Locations
Sarasota Foot and Ankle Center1601 Rickenbacker Dr Ste 2, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 634-8980Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
Englewood Office693 Old Englewood Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 366-4888Wednesday8:30am - 12:00pm
Sarasota Foot and Ankle Center, Inc.3428 17th St, Sarasota, FL 34235 Directions (941) 366-4888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful person and surgeon. Dr. Clode and his wife, Dr. Chiu, are the perfect pair, so friendly and capable. I have complete trust in both of them.
About Dr. Arthur Clode, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992747257
Education & Certifications
- Golden Glades Regional Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Florida International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clode has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clode accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Clode. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clode.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.