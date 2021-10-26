See All Podiatrists in Sun City Center, FL
Dr. Arthur Clode, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (18)
Map Pin Small Sun City Center, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arthur Clode, DPM

Dr. Arthur Clode, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Clode works at Sarasota Foot and Ankle Center in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Englewood, FL and Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clode's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sarasota Foot and Ankle Center
    1601 Rickenbacker Dr Ste 2, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 634-8980
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Englewood Office
    693 Old Englewood Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 366-4888
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Sarasota Foot and Ankle Center, Inc.
    3428 17th St, Sarasota, FL 34235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 366-4888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 26, 2021
    Wonderful person and surgeon. Dr. Clode and his wife, Dr. Chiu, are the perfect pair, so friendly and capable. I have complete trust in both of them.
    Rose Gillet — Oct 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Clode, DPM
    About Dr. Arthur Clode, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992747257
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Golden Glades Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Clode, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clode has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clode accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Clode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Clode. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clode.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

