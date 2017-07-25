Dr. Arthur Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Arthur Cohen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Locations
Arthur J. Cohen, M.d.2225 59th St W Ste B, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 758-4689
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen was the best Doctor that I have EVER been to. His knowledge was the absolute best than any Physician in Manatee or Sarasota County. I truly miss him as my personal Doctor. Signed, Julian Hyatt
About Dr. Arthur Cohen, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
