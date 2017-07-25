Overview

Dr. Arthur Cohen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at ARTHUR J COHEN, M.D. in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.