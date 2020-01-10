See All Dermatologists in South Miami, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Arthur Colsky, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arthur Colsky, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Colsky works at Skin Center Of South Miami in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phyllis Skolnik MD PA
    7800 SW 57th Ave Ste 110, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 740-6181
    Advanced Acne Institute
    6701 Sunset Dr Ste 112, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 385-6101
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Discoloration
Acne Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Skin Discoloration
Acne Surgery
Mole Evaluation

Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2020
    I wish I knew where he went. Dr. Colsky recently left his practice (12/2019) and moved on to somewhere else. We were his patients for many years and we will miss him.
    Mr & Mrs Rodriguez in Miami, FL — Jan 10, 2020
    About Dr. Arthur Colsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669438578
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Colsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colsky works at Skin Center Of South Miami in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Colsky’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Colsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

