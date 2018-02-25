Overview of Dr. Arthur Cooler, MD

Dr. Arthur Cooler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Cooler works at MUSC Health Surgical Associates Columbia Medical Park NE in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.