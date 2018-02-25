Dr. Arthur Cooler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- SC
- Columbia
- Dr. Arthur Cooler, MD
Dr. Arthur Cooler, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Cooler, MD
Dr. Arthur Cooler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Cooler works at
Dr. Cooler's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Surgical Associates Columbia Medical Park NE114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 430, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lymphedema
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Mass Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adolescent Cancer
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Age Spots
- View other providers who treat Airway Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Angioplasty
- View other providers who treat Angioplasty With Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
- View other providers who treat Atherectomy
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Balloon Angioplasty
- View other providers who treat Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Biopsy of Affected Tissue
- View other providers who treat Biopsy of Breast
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breathing Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bunion Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cancer Treatment Complications
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Carotid Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Trauma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
- View other providers who treat Colic
- View other providers who treat Colitis
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Common Bile Duct Stone
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Conn's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Debridement
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dialysis Access Procedures
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Breast Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Lipoma
- View other providers who treat Excision of Neck Mass
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excisional Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Fibromyomas
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroenteritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemicolectomy
- View other providers who treat Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hyperthrophic Scar
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Iliac Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intermittent Claudication
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Keloid Scar
- View other providers who treat Laceration
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Leg Venous Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Lower Extremity Trauma
- View other providers who treat Lump
- View other providers who treat Lumpectomy
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Malignant Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Mass
- View other providers who treat Mastectomy
- View other providers who treat Mechanical Thrombectomy
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Mesenteric Artery Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Mole
- View other providers who treat Multi-System Organ Failure
- View other providers who treat Multiple Injuries
- View other providers who treat Muscle Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Obstructive Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cystic Lesions
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Pancreatobiliary Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Parathyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Angioplasty
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Bypass
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Phantom Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pleurisy
- View other providers who treat Poor Circulation
- View other providers who treat Port Removal
- View other providers who treat Primary Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Puncture Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Rectal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Angioplasty
- View other providers who treat Renal Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Diseases
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Scrotal Mass
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sentinel Node Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Skin Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Diseases
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Disorders
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Surgical Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Temporal Artery Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Tumor
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Upper Extremity Infection
- View other providers who treat Varicocele
- View other providers who treat Vascular Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Vascular Trauma
- View other providers who treat Vein Diseases
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wounds
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooler?
Dr. Cooler is an excellent physician who is authentic and compassionate. Welcome to Providence Health, Dr. Cooler!
About Dr. Arthur Cooler, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1326078890
Education & Certifications
- U Sc-Richland Meml Hosp
- U Sc
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cooler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cooler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooler works at
Dr. Cooler has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.