Overview of Dr. Arthur Cotliar, MD

Dr. Arthur Cotliar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Cotliar works at Eye Care & Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Astigmatism and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.