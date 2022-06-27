Dr. Arthur Cotliar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotliar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Cotliar, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Cotliar, MD
Dr. Arthur Cotliar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Cotliar's Office Locations
New York Eyewear130 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1M, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-2241
Columbia Ophthalmology Consultants635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-2241
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The staft who schedule the appointment are extremely IRRESPONSIBLE and UNPROFFESSIONAL. They called me three days previous to my appointment to tel me that I had an appointment that day, May 13, 2022, and that Dr. Cotliar will leave a 1:00 pm. They called me at 11:30 am. I told the person who called me that my appointment was for May 16, no the 13. I had to run to the clinic, as I just had cataract surgery, in my left eye on May 10, 2022. On May 13, I was given an appointment for June 9, to see Dr. James Kelly, Dr.'s Cotliar associate; and another appointment to see Dr. Cotliar, on June 30, 2022. On June 9, I went to my appointment with Dr. Kelly. The receptionist told me that I did not have an appointment for that day, that my appointment was for June 22. I showed the Dr.'s card with the appointment day, which was June 9. I was seen by Dr. Kelly that day; June 9. Today, June 27, I received a message in my telephone, indicating me to call Dr.'s Cotliar office. When I called they to
About Dr. Arthur Cotliar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1992770630
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotliar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotliar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotliar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotliar has seen patients for Glaucoma, Astigmatism and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotliar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cotliar speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotliar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotliar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotliar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotliar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.