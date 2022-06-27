See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Arthur Cotliar, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arthur Cotliar, MD

Dr. Arthur Cotliar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Cotliar works at Eye Care & Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Astigmatism and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cotliar's Office Locations

    New York Eyewear
    130 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1M, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-2241
    Columbia Ophthalmology Consultants
    635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-2241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 27, 2022
    The staft who schedule the appointment are extremely IRRESPONSIBLE and UNPROFFESSIONAL. They called me three days previous to my appointment to tel me that I had an appointment that day, May 13, 2022, and that Dr. Cotliar will leave a 1:00 pm. They called me at 11:30 am. I told the person who called me that my appointment was for May 16, no the 13. I had to run to the clinic, as I just had cataract surgery, in my left eye on May 10, 2022. On May 13, I was given an appointment for June 9, to see Dr. James Kelly, Dr.'s Cotliar associate; and another appointment to see Dr. Cotliar, on June 30, 2022. On June 9, I went to my appointment with Dr. Kelly. The receptionist told me that I did not have an appointment for that day, that my appointment was for June 22. I showed the Dr.'s card with the appointment day, which was June 9. I was seen by Dr. Kelly that day; June 9. Today, June 27, I received a message in my telephone, indicating me to call Dr.'s Cotliar office. When I called they to
    Altagracia Manon — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Arthur Cotliar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992770630
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Cotliar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotliar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cotliar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cotliar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cotliar works at Eye Care & Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cotliar’s profile.

    Dr. Cotliar has seen patients for Glaucoma, Astigmatism and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotliar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotliar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotliar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotliar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotliar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

