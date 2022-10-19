Overview

Dr. Arthur Daigneault, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Daigneault works at Saddleback Medical Group in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.