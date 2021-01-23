Overview

Dr. Arthur Decross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Decross works at GASTROENTEROLOGY AND HEPATOLOGY DIVISION in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.