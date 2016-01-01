Overview of Dr. Arthur Deluca, MD

Dr. Arthur Deluca, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Deluca works at St. John's Medical Group, Episcopal Health Services in Far Rockaway, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Astoria, NY and Ridgewood, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.