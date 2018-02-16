Dr. Arthur De Luigi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Luigi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur De Luigi, DO
Dr. Arthur De Luigi, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Scottsdale - Other13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (520) 391-2115
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Dr. DeLuigi spared me from surgery for a torn labrum in my right shoulder with PRP. I was told by different doctors that surgery was the only option, but Dr. DeLuigi said otherwise and I'll forever be grateful for that.
- University Hospital
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center Ntl Cap Consort
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center Ntl Cap Consort
- Lake Erie Coll Osteo Med
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. De Luigi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Luigi accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. De Luigi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. De Luigi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. De Luigi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Luigi.
