Dr. Arthur De Luigi, DO

Sports Medicine
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Arthur De Luigi, DO

Dr. Arthur De Luigi, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. De Luigi works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Luigi's Office Locations

    Scottsdale - Other
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 391-2115

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 16, 2018
Dr. DeLuigi spared me from surgery for a torn labrum in my right shoulder with PRP. I was told by different doctors that surgery was the only option, but Dr. DeLuigi said otherwise and I'll forever be grateful for that.
    About Dr. Arthur De Luigi, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497861363
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center Ntl Cap Consort
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center Ntl Cap Consort
    • Lake Erie Coll Osteo Med
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

