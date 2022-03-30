Dr. Arthur Dinenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Dinenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Dinenberg, MD
Dr. Arthur Dinenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dinenberg's Office Locations
Intercoastal Medical Group Inc943 S Beneva Rd Ste 106, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 955-6748
Intercoastal Medical Group at Lakeland Ranch11505 Rangeland Pkwy, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 362-8602
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He has really helped my husband. Was very knowledgeable and personable!
About Dr. Arthur Dinenberg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1083687065
Education & Certifications
- Adult Reconstruction,Hip and Knee, 2000|Cleveland Clinic Foundation , Cleveland Ohio
- 1992-1996
- 1990 General Surgical internship|Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
- Hahnemann Medical College
