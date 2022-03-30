Overview of Dr. Arthur Dinenberg, MD

Dr. Arthur Dinenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dinenberg works at Intercoastal Medical Group Inc in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.